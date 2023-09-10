Free Starfield AMD promo - how does this work?

I just bought a 7900 XTX a few days ago from Amazon and it had the little "free Starfield with select AMD GPUs" notification on the page... But how do I know if my card is included in the promo?

At this point I'm assuming it's not - didn't see a voucher in the box or anything, don't think I got an email about it - but if I'm wrong and could be giving a code to a friend I'd like to know.

AMD's page doesn't make it very clear, at a glance. I'll Google a little more at some point but figured someone here likely just knew.
 
the 7900XTX is eligible for the Starfield Premium Edition
https://www.amdrewards.com/terms
 
I read in another thread that they ran out of stock, so you may need to wait for a restock. Saw this post in the Starfield sub a few days ago also.

Your buddy can't just enter you key easily though, there's a couple steps you might need to take regarding running some AMD verfification app on your PC with your friends Steam account logged in (or something like that - research it before you do it)
 
it's easy even if you don't have the required AMD hardware...I bought a Starfield code from someone (and I have an Nvidia card)...you just need to give the seller your AMD Rewards user name/password (change the password to a temporary one)...have them do the hardware verification using your account...change the password back to something else
 
