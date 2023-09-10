Free Starfield AMD promo - how does this work?

silentcircuit
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2023
- Messages
- 15
I just bought a 7900 XTX a few days ago from Amazon and it had the little "free Starfield with select AMD GPUs" notification on the page... But how do I know if my card is included in the promo?
At this point I'm assuming it's not - didn't see a voucher in the box or anything, don't think I got an email about it - but if I'm wrong and could be giving a code to a friend I'd like to know.
AMD's page doesn't make it very clear, at a glance. I'll Google a little more at some point but figured someone here likely just knew.
At this point I'm assuming it's not - didn't see a voucher in the box or anything, don't think I got an email about it - but if I'm wrong and could be giving a code to a friend I'd like to know.
AMD's page doesn't make it very clear, at a glance. I'll Google a little more at some point but figured someone here likely just knew.