Free Stadia Premiere Edition w/ $30 Game Purchase - Black Friday Deal

The company is marking down its Stadia Premiere Edition from its regular $80 price to $22/€22 on the Google Store for a limited time, or supplies last, as a cheeky way to mark the occasion.
https://store.google.com/us/product/stadia_premiere_edition?hl=en-USStadia will also be participating in Black Friday by giving away the Stadia Premiere Edition with the purchase of any game or game bundle priced at $30 or more from the Stadia store.
https://stadia.google.com/
NOTE: To get the free controller your have to purchase by November 29th and it's US Only. For the $22 controller more countries are available see the link above.
I've been using Stadia since launch and it's great. Here is a recent video I made playing games at 4K 60 fps, and it even works on crappy laptops or old computers with integrated graphics.
