Free Stadia Premiere Edition w/ $30 Game Purchase - Black Friday Deal

The company is marking down its Stadia Premiere Edition from its regular $80 price to $22/€22 on the Google Store for a limited time, or supplies last, as a cheeky way to mark the occasion. Click to expand...

Stadia will also be participating in Black Friday by giving away the Stadia Premiere Edition with the purchase of any game or game bundle priced at $30 or more from the Stadia store. Click to expand...

To get the free controller your have to purchaseand it's. For the $22 controller more countries are available see the link above.I've been using Stadia since launch and it's great. Here is a recent video I made playing games at 4K 60 fps, and it even works on crappy laptops or old computers with integrated graphics.