Free Stadia Premiere Edition w/ $30 Game Purchase - Black Friday Deal

cybereality

cybereality

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
8,476
The company is marking down its Stadia Premiere Edition from its regular $80 price to $22/€22 on the Google Store for a limited time, or supplies last, as a cheeky way to mark the occasion.
Stadia will also be participating in Black Friday by giving away the Stadia Premiere Edition with the purchase of any game or game bundle priced at $30 or more from the Stadia store.
https://store.google.com/us/product/stadia_premiere_edition?hl=en-US
https://stadia.google.com/

NOTE: To get the free controller your have to purchase by November 29th and it's US Only. For the $22 controller more countries are available see the link above.

I've been using Stadia since launch and it's great. Here is a recent video I made playing games at 4K 60 fps, and it even works on crappy laptops or old computers with integrated graphics.

 
Last edited:
Thanks for the link Col_Hogan

Yes, you can purchase the controller bundle alone for $22, but you'll probably want to get at least one game anyway, so buying something for $30 and getting the bundle for free is a better deal.
 
1638070880442.png


You have to purchase by November 29th and it's US only.
 
