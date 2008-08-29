Free "Seat Belt Extender"

There are times when it isn't a matter of the person's size but rather their range of motion. I'm getting an extender for my 84-yr-old mother because her arthritis make it extremely difficult for her to maneuver the flange of the seatbelt down alongside the hard plastic console of the front passenger seat and into the buckle. (Back seat is not an option because her artificial knees plus arthritis make it all but impossible for her to successfully get into the back seat of any car short of a minivan.) The extra few inches that the short extender provides will allow her to fasten her own seatbelt without painful, frustrating struggling or having to wait for me to get in and do it for her; it might not seem like much to an able-bodied person but the small bit of independence it will provide means a great deal to her since it will be one less thing she has to either struggle to do or have done for her...



Feel free to continue passing judgement on people that you know nothing about, though. May you be fortunate enough to never need any sort of device to assist you with basic life functions...