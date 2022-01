Free "Seat Belt Extender"

You can call your local dealership of any of the following automobiles..And get a seatbelt extender for free.(confirmed)BorrowedGeneral Motors brands: Cadillac, Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Chevrolet, GMC, SaturnFord brands: Ford, Mercury, LincolnChrysler brands: Chrysler, Plymouth, JeepToyota/LexusNissan/InfinitiMazdaMitsubishiEnjoy !Please post any new findings and if needed I will update accordingly.Link to more info I found... http://www.ifisher.com/getbelts.asp * Call the parts department manager of your local dealership and ask about seat belt extenders.* If the parts department isn't helpful, phone the toll-free customer service phone number for your automaker.* Click on your vehicle manufacturer's name below for more information.(If you have corrections or additions to this list, click on CONTACT.)* If you don't find what you need from your automaker, check out our Resources page for more options.AcuraAudiBMWBuickCadillacChevroletChryslerDaewooDodgeFord, Lincoln, and MercuryGMCHondaHyundaiIsuzuInfinitiJaguarJeepKiaLand RoverLexusMazdaMercedes-BenzMitsubishiNissanOldsmobilePlymouthPontiacPorscheSAABSaturnSubaruSuzukiToyotaVolkswagenVolvoAcuraAcura is owned by Honda and does not offer seat belt extendersAcura Client ServicesMail Stop 500-2N-7E1919 Torrance Blvd.Torrance, CA 90501-2746(800) 382-2238Click here for other options for longer belts.AudiUSA Today reports that Audi has no extendersClick here for other options for longer belts.BMWUSA Today reports that BMW has no extendersCustomized longer seat belts available10/5/2004 update from a website visitor:We went car shopping, and were interested in a used 2000 BMW X5. The belt wasn't long enough, so we spoke to the BMW service/parts department. They found out that the X5 was available with an "extended length" seat belt, but BMW of North America said that ALL X5s in the US already came with this extended length seatbelt as standard equipment. (I'd hate to see the short one then!) We traced the outline of The Buckle, and went looking at seat belts on all the American car dealers (Ford, Chevy, Buick, etc.) We found that the some versions of the Chevy Tahoe seemed to have a compatible buckle, and the Chevy dealer gave us a couple of extenders to try on the BMW. One of them was a tight fit, and seemed to work. It fit better after we filed away a bit of the plastic trim, being careful not to touch any of the metal which provides the strength of The Buckle. (We returned the other extenders which didn't fit to the Chevy dealer.) The Chevy dealer said that there were at least two or three different part numbers, so anyone ordering might want to order all of the possibilities and plan on returning the ones that don't work, rather than ordering one at a time and waiting. ---JonathanClick here for other options for longer belts.BuickContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service 800-521-7300John F. Smith, Jr., PresidentGM Corporation3044 W. Grand Blvd.Detroit, MI 48202CadillacContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service 800-458-8006John F. Smith, Cadillac General ManagerPO Box 436004 Mailstop 483616850Pontiac, MI 48343-6004ChevroletContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-222-1020Chevrolet Motor DivisionAttn: Executive CorrespondencePO Box 7047 Troy, MI 48007-70479/13/01 updateCleacia writes... Elizabeth; I wanted to give you an update for Chevrolet. I own a '95 cheve Camaro and I was able to pick up a seat belt extender today with no problem. I called the number you supplied and they were more than happy (and friendly) to find a local dealer near me who carried them. You did have to go in person to get it but it is free of charge to all owners. They had a 9 in. and a 15 in. I got the 9 in and it was plenty for me. There were absolutely no questions as to why I needed it and no funny looks were given. I mentioned to customer service about your campaign and they said that Chevrolet strives to make their customers happy as well as safe.ChryslerContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-992-1997Robert J. Eaton, CEO Daimler/Chrysler CorpPO Box 21-8004Auburn Hill, MI 48321-8004Daewoo Motor AmericaDaewoo reports that they have seat belt extenders for 00-01 models onlyContact them via http://www.daewoous.com/CUindex.asp 8/27/2001 Kozetta writes... I'm writing with a bit of info about seat belt extenders for Daewoo automobiles. It's a Korean car company that only began selling in the U.S. in 1998 I believe. I purchased a 1999 Daewoo Nubira station wagon last week and went to your site to get info about a seat belt extender. I wasn't surprised that Daewoo wasn't listed since it's such a new company from the U.S. perspective. I understand the brand is very popular in India and Nigeria. I telephoned my local Daewoo dealer in Marietta, GA (770-499-1909) and was told that Daewoo didn't carry a seat belt extender. I wasn't able to locate a number for the U.S. headquarters for Daewoo--assuming that there is one. Anyway, just wanted to pass on the little info that I have. Seems Daewoo is as bad as too many others.I contacted Daewoo myself, and got some more information. Here is their response to my letter:8/28/2001 From daewoo@crosscountry-auto.com Thank you Elizabeth Fisher for visiting our website. Seat belt extenders are available through your nearest Daewoo Authorized Dealer Parts Center for year models 00-01. Please contact the parts or service manager to discuss this option since you mentioned having a 99 Daewoo Nubria and we do not have seat belt extenders for the year you own. If you have any further questions or comments please feel free to send us another email or call our Customer Assistance Center at 1-877-463-2396 Monday-Friday 8am-8pm Eastern Standard Time. Thank you. Daewoo Customer Assistance Here is the name and number to your nearest dealership: Coleman Daewoo 9150 Airline Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Phone: 225-925-2525 Fax: 225-935-2097 E-Mail: colemantoyota@dealernet.com Click here for other options for longer belts.DodgeContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Dodge Customer Service:1-800-992-1997 (U.S.)1-800-465-2001 (Canada - English)1-800-387-9983 (Canada - French)1-248-512-7730 (International)Daimler Chrysler Customer Assistance CenterP.O. Box 21-8004Auburn Hills, MI 48321-8004Contact Dodge Ford, Lincoln & MercuryContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Ford Customer Service: 800-392-3673Lincoln/Mercury Customer Service: 800-521-4140Jac Nasser, President/CEO Ford Motor Co.16800 Executive Plaza DrivePO Box 6248Dearborn, MI 48126 GMC In the United States: 800-762-2737Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.GMC Customer Assistance CenterP.O. Box 436008Pontiao, MI 48343-6008Mail Code 483-631-840In Canada: 800-263-3777 or 1-905-644-6624GM of Canada Customer Assistance1908 Colone SamOshawa, Ontario L1H 8P7,Canada Mail Code 163-005 HondaCustomer Service: 800-999-1009Honda does not offer seat belt extendersKoichi Amemiya, PresidentAmerican Honda Motor Company1919 Torrance Blvd.Torrance, CA 90501-2746Honda Canada informationClick here for other options for longer seat belts for your Honda.HyundaiHyundai does not offer seat belt extenders.4/3/02 HYUNDAI UPDATE: Daewoo extender number 33025650 fits the Hyundai Accent. Visit http://www.daewoous.com/ to locate a Daewoo dealership near you.If you are a Hyundai owner and you find a match for your seat belt with a Daewoo extender, please click on contact to let me know so I can pass the information on to others.Click here for other options for longer belts.IsuzuContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-255-6727American Isuzu Motors Inc.Owner Relations13340 183rd StreetCerritos, CA 90702-6007**The information in the USA Today article is incorrect. This was not USA Today'serror. A spokesperson for Isuzu contacted the reporter after the article ran to lethim know that Isuzu DOES have seat belt extenders. InfinitiContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.USA Today reports that Infiniti does have seat belt extenders. However, I receiveda report on 2/26/01 from someone who recently purchased a 1997 Infiniti 130. He waspromised an extender, but when the dealership ordered it, it did not fit. He was informedthat there has been only one seat belt extender for all Nissan products since 1982.This issue has been resolved (see below), but if you have any trouble, contact the partsdepartment of your local dealership, and please let me know what happens, so I can sharethe information here. Thanks!3/5/2001: A satisfied customer update!..."I'm especially impressed with our salesman, Ernie Schmidt at Peninsula Infiniti inRedwood City, California. He went out of his way to make sure the issue was resolvedand that we were completely happy with our car and the extender. I would personallyrecommend him to anyone (large or small) interested in buying an Infiniti in the SanFrancisco area... I suppose the end result of this is, extenders are avaialble from Nissanfor any model of Infiniti, but something is wrong with the part categories. The order needsto be for a 200 model car in order to get the extender that fits [a 1997 model]."Thanks to Ernie Schmidt, for solving an extender dilemma!JaguarUSA Today reports that Jaguar has no extendersCustomized longer seat belts availableClick here for other options for longer belts.JeepContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.KiaKia does not offer seat belt extendersClick here for other options for longer belts.Land RoverUSA Today reports that Land Rover has no extendersCustomized longer seat belts availableClick here for other options for longer belts.Lexus1-800-USA-LEXUSClick here for other options for longer belts.MazdaContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-222-5500Richard Beattie, President/CEO MazdaNorth American Operations7755 Irvine Center DriveIrving, CA 92618-2922Mercedes-BenzUSA Today reports that Mercedes-Benz has no extendersCustomized longer seat belts availableOn 10/26/2001, Steve Chisholm reports that he has been corresponding with Mercedes-Benz about their "Extended Belt Kit." While they do offer it, it costs around $1200 PER SEAT to purchase and install.Click here for other options for longer belts.MitsubishiContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-222-0037Pierre Gagnon, Vice PresidentMitsubishi Motor Sales of AmericaPO Box 6400Cypress, CA 90630Added 10/7/04: I have a Mitsubishi Outlander, and needed a seat belt extension. I called the dealership and was told there was no listing in the parts computer. I then found your website and called the 800 number you provided for Mitsubishi. The gentleman I spoke with was very nice and helpful. He gave me the part number (MR562268) and told me that the cost is $22 each. I called my local dealership back, gave him the part number and placed the order. I received it in 2 days. I’m very glad I found your website. It saved me a lot of headaches. Thanks! Donna in Houston, TX NissanContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-647-7261 (800-NISSAN-1)OldsmobileContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.800-442-6537GM Motor CorporationPO Box 43103Detroit, MI 48243-7301PlymouthContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.1-800-PLYMOUTHPontiacContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-762-2737Pontiac/GMC Customer AssistancePO Box 436008 Mailcode 483-631-830Pontiac, MI 48343-6008PorscheUSA Today reports that Porsche has no extendersClick here for other options for longer belts.SaabUSA Today reports that Saab does have seat belt extenders.Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.added 4.12.2004Mara Nesbitt-Aldrich wrote:I called SAAB's main parts department 800 number and spoke to a supervisor named Della. She was very helpful and gave me this information. You can purchase an extender directly though them for $115. The catalog number for the extender is Part number 0283630. The toll free parts number is 800 722-2872, and again I spoke with Della. She said anyone could help you order it, but the first woman I spoke with was less than helpful, so if it were me, I'd immediately ask for Della.SaturnContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.added 6/22/99I called Saturn's Customer Service Department today and asked about extenders.They told me seat belt extenders are available through the parts department ofmy local dealer. I called the parts department of Saturn of Baton Rouge (225)926-0229and was told that yes, they are available (and IN STOCK). They come in two lengths --nine inches long and fifteen inches long. They come in one color (ebony), and are $30.71per extender. To email Saturn, or find the closest dealership,visit http://www.saturnbp.com/talk_to_us/ Customer Service: 800-553-6000800-263-1999 (in Canada)080-22-1100 (in Taiwan)800-TDD-6000 (TDD)100 Saturn Parkway Mail Drop S-24Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 USA9/12/2001 Dee Golden writes...We bought our Saturn Station Wagon in 1998 after owning a Sedan since 1992. The seat belts in the back of the sedan fit all of us. The seat belts in the wagon are too short. We complained to Saturn of Sunnyvale (California) about the wagon back seat belts being too short only to be told nothing could be done. Since we don't ordinarily all ride in the wagon it wasn't a problem, only a concern. However, the 92 is getting many miles on it and the air conditioning went out and it gets too warm to be comfortable in the car.Figuring a seat belt extender shouldn't be that much a problem to obtain I proceeded to call Kragen Auto Parts and some stores similar to it. However most of the people answering the phone didn't think any seat belt extenders were available or never heard of them.I called our local Saturn dealer in Colma and they never heard of seat belt extenders for the Saturn. I asked who I could call to further investigate this and was given Saturn's 800 number. I called and spoke to a man who never heard of seat belt extenders. Never heard of there being a problem with seat belts being too short and offering no further help or advice.I then turned to Yahoo.com and typed in seat belt extenders and got your site. There was a listing for Saturn with information that Saturn of Baton Rouge had seat belt extenders.I immediately called Saturn's 800 number again, got a different person. After going sort of the same direction of the first man I spoke to and saying there weren't any seat belt extenders, I then proceeded to give her the information I found on your website about Baton Rouge Saturn. I told her there was a petition to change the seat belt rules. I asked if I'd have to call Baton Rouge to get seat belt extenders? She asked if it were close by and I replied no.She said they didn't have access to a parts list. I said, "You don't have access to parts that Saturn makes for their cars?????" She said she thought the seat belt extenders were an "after market" accessory that SOME dealers carried. I asked how I would be able to find out which dealers carried seat belt extenders, since two local dealers told me they didn't exist? She asked if I'd called Marin and Oakland and I replied I hadn't. She called called Saturn of Marin. I was assured that there were two sizes, 9" and 15" and that they were FREE. We will have to go pick them up, but we were given the option of paying for them to be mailed to us. Unfortunately it will take about a week for them to come in. I've been assured we'll be notified as soon as they arrive.I've also been told a "case study" will be opened and that both Sunnyvale and San Francisco will be contacted and told that seat belt extenders do indeed exist.I don't know Saturn's official stance on the problem, but if after your own confirmation, you wanted to add that Customer Service may not know about the seat belt extenders and to be persistent and ask the representative to research local dealers, perhaps there will be more awareness among the representatives. I doubt if all the seat belt extenders will be offered for free but it seems really strange to me that some dealerships (individually owned, I was told) are aware and supportive of the problem while Saturn itself is not.SubaruSubaru has changed their "no seat belt extender" policy. Seat belt extenders are now available for at least some models. Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Click here for more informationSubaru of America, Inc.Subaru Plaza P.O. Box 6000Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-6000Attn: Customer/Dealer ServicesCustomer Service: 1-800-SUBARU3 (1-800-782-2783)Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (EST) Monday through Thursday10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST) FridayUpdated on 10/29/02. I just received an email from someone who said he got extenders for a 2002 Subaru Forester from Subaru.SuzukiAvailability of seat belt extenders unknown. Contact Suzuki directly.Suzuki Customer Relations Department800-934-0934American Suzuki Motor CorporationAutomotive Division3251 E. Imperial HighwayBrea, CA 92821-6722Attention: Customer Relations DepartmentClick here for other options for longer belts.ToyotaContact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.Customer Service: 800-331-4331Yoshio Ishizaka, President/CEOToyota Motor Sales USA19001 Southwestern AvePO Box 2991Torrance, CA 9050911/9/2002 update: Look HERE to see a copy of the paperwork that is filled out when you need a Toyota seat belt extenderAdded 10/7/04:Just so you know, Toyota only makes the seatbelt extenders for their newer cars. I have had a 1997 and a 2000 Toyota pickups and they gave me seatbelt extenders at no charge. They were very courteous and great about it.However, I now have a 1980 Toyota pickup and my local dealership says they do not make the seatbelt extenders anymore for it. I don't like not wearing a seatbelt, but feel that I have no choice unless I can find an extender or go to the expense of changing my seatbelts to accomodate whatever seatbelt extender I can find. The worst of this is that it puts me in violation of state law, but I do not seem to have any choice. --Carole