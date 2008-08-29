Free "Seat Belt Extender"

You can call your local dealership of any of the following automobiles..
General Motors brands: Cadillac, Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Chevrolet, GMC, Saturn
Ford brands: Ford, Mercury, Lincoln
Chrysler brands: Chrysler, Plymouth, Jeep
Toyota/Lexus
Nissan/Infiniti
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Link to more info I found... http://www.ifisher.com/getbelts.asp
* Call the parts department manager of your local dealership and ask about seat belt extenders.
* If the parts department isn't helpful, phone the toll-free customer service phone number for your automaker.
* Click on your vehicle manufacturer's name below for more information.
(If you have corrections or additions to this list, click on CONTACT.)
* If you don't find what you need from your automaker, check out our Resources page for more options.
Acura
Audi
BMW
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Daewoo
Dodge
Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury
GMC
Honda
Hyundai
Isuzu
Infiniti
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Land Rover
Lexus
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Oldsmobile
Plymouth
Pontiac
Porsche
SAAB
Saturn
Subaru
Suzuki
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Acura
Acura is owned by Honda and does not offer seat belt extenders
Acura Client Services
Mail Stop 500-2N-7E
1919 Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90501-2746
(800) 382-2238
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Audi
USA Today reports that Audi has no extenders
Click here for other options for longer belts.
BMW
USA Today reports that BMW has no extenders
Customized longer seat belts available
10/5/2004 update from a website visitor:
We went car shopping, and were interested in a used 2000 BMW X5. The belt wasn't long enough, so we spoke to the BMW service/parts department. They found out that the X5 was available with an "extended length" seat belt, but BMW of North America said that ALL X5s in the US already came with this extended length seatbelt as standard equipment. (I'd hate to see the short one then!) We traced the outline of The Buckle, and went looking at seat belts on all the American car dealers (Ford, Chevy, Buick, etc.) We found that the some versions of the Chevy Tahoe seemed to have a compatible buckle, and the Chevy dealer gave us a couple of extenders to try on the BMW. One of them was a tight fit, and seemed to work. It fit better after we filed away a bit of the plastic trim, being careful not to touch any of the metal which provides the strength of The Buckle. (We returned the other extenders which didn't fit to the Chevy dealer.) The Chevy dealer said that there were at least two or three different part numbers, so anyone ordering might want to order all of the possibilities and plan on returning the ones that don't work, rather than ordering one at a time and waiting. ---Jonathan
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Buick
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service 800-521-7300
John F. Smith, Jr., President
GM Corporation
3044 W. Grand Blvd.
Detroit, MI 48202
Cadillac
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service 800-458-8006
John F. Smith, Cadillac General Manager
PO Box 436004 Mailstop 483616850
Pontiac, MI 48343-6004
Chevrolet
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-222-1020
Chevrolet Motor Division
Attn: Executive Correspondence
PO Box 7047 Troy, MI 48007-7047
9/13/01 update
Cleacia writes... Elizabeth; I wanted to give you an update for Chevrolet. I own a '95 cheve Camaro and I was able to pick up a seat belt extender today with no problem. I called the number you supplied and they were more than happy (and friendly) to find a local dealer near me who carried them. You did have to go in person to get it but it is free of charge to all owners. They had a 9 in. and a 15 in. I got the 9 in and it was plenty for me. There were absolutely no questions as to why I needed it and no funny looks were given. I mentioned to customer service about your campaign and they said that Chevrolet strives to make their customers happy as well as safe.
Chrysler
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-992-1997
Robert J. Eaton, CEO Daimler/Chrysler Corp
PO Box 21-8004
Auburn Hill, MI 48321-8004
Daewoo Motor America
Daewoo reports that they have seat belt extenders for 00-01 models only
Contact them via http://www.daewoous.com/CUindex.asp
8/27/2001 Kozetta writes... I'm writing with a bit of info about seat belt extenders for Daewoo automobiles. It's a Korean car company that only began selling in the U.S. in 1998 I believe. I purchased a 1999 Daewoo Nubira station wagon last week and went to your site to get info about a seat belt extender. I wasn't surprised that Daewoo wasn't listed since it's such a new company from the U.S. perspective. I understand the brand is very popular in India and Nigeria. I telephoned my local Daewoo dealer in Marietta, GA (770-499-1909) and was told that Daewoo didn't carry a seat belt extender. I wasn't able to locate a number for the U.S. headquarters for Daewoo--assuming that there is one. Anyway, just wanted to pass on the little info that I have. Seems Daewoo is as bad as too many others.
I contacted Daewoo myself, and got some more information. Here is their response to my letter:
8/28/2001 From daewoo@crosscountry-auto.com Thank you Elizabeth Fisher for visiting our website. Seat belt extenders are available through your nearest Daewoo Authorized Dealer Parts Center for year models 00-01. Please contact the parts or service manager to discuss this option since you mentioned having a 99 Daewoo Nubria and we do not have seat belt extenders for the year you own. If you have any further questions or comments please feel free to send us another email or call our Customer Assistance Center at 1-877-463-2396 Monday-Friday 8am-8pm Eastern Standard Time. Thank you. Daewoo Customer Assistance Here is the name and number to your nearest dealership: Coleman Daewoo 9150 Airline Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Phone: 225-925-2525 Fax: 225-935-2097 E-Mail: colemantoyota@dealernet.com
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Dodge
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Dodge Customer Service:
1-800-992-1997 (U.S.)
1-800-465-2001 (Canada - English)
1-800-387-9983 (Canada - French)
1-248-512-7730 (International)
Daimler Chrysler Customer Assistance Center
P.O. Box 21-8004
Auburn Hills, MI 48321-8004
Contact Dodge Ford, Lincoln & Mercury
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Ford Customer Service: 800-392-3673
Lincoln/Mercury Customer Service: 800-521-4140
Jac Nasser, President/CEO Ford Motor Co.
16800 Executive Plaza Drive
PO Box 6248
Dearborn, MI 48126 GMC In the United States: 800-762-2737
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
GMC Customer Assistance Center
P.O. Box 436008
Pontiao, MI 48343-6008
Mail Code 483-631-840
In Canada: 800-263-3777 or 1-905-644-6624
GM of Canada Customer Assistance
1908 Colone Sam
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 8P7,
Canada Mail Code 163-005 Honda
Customer Service: 800-999-1009
Honda does not offer seat belt extenders
Koichi Amemiya, President
American Honda Motor Company
1919 Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90501-2746
Honda Canada information
Click here for other options for longer seat belts for your Honda.
Hyundai
Hyundai does not offer seat belt extenders.
http://www.hmc.co.kr/
4/3/02 HYUNDAI UPDATE: Daewoo extender number 33025650 fits the Hyundai Accent. Visit http://www.daewoous.com/ to locate a Daewoo dealership near you.
If you are a Hyundai owner and you find a match for your seat belt with a Daewoo extender, please click on contact to let me know so I can pass the information on to others.
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Isuzu
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-255-6727
American Isuzu Motors Inc.
Owner Relations
13340 183rd Street
Cerritos, CA 90702-6007
**The information in the USA Today article is incorrect. This was not USA Today's
error. A spokesperson for Isuzu contacted the reporter after the article ran to let
him know that Isuzu DOES have seat belt extenders. Infiniti
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
USA Today reports that Infiniti does have seat belt extenders. However, I received
a report on 2/26/01 from someone who recently purchased a 1997 Infiniti 130. He was
promised an extender, but when the dealership ordered it, it did not fit. He was informed
that there has been only one seat belt extender for all Nissan products since 1982.
This issue has been resolved (see below), but if you have any trouble, contact the parts
department of your local dealership, and please let me know what happens, so I can share
the information here. Thanks!
3/5/2001: A satisfied customer update!...
"I'm especially impressed with our salesman, Ernie Schmidt at Peninsula Infiniti in
Redwood City, California. He went out of his way to make sure the issue was resolved
and that we were completely happy with our car and the extender. I would personally
recommend him to anyone (large or small) interested in buying an Infiniti in the San
Francisco area... I suppose the end result of this is, extenders are avaialble from Nissan
for any model of Infiniti, but something is wrong with the part categories. The order needs
to be for a 200 model car in order to get the extender that fits [a 1997 model]."
Thanks to Ernie Schmidt, for solving an extender dilemma!
Jaguar
USA Today reports that Jaguar has no extenders
Customized longer seat belts available
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Jeep
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Kia
Kia does not offer seat belt extenders
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Land Rover
USA Today reports that Land Rover has no extenders
Customized longer seat belts available
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Lexus
1-800-USA-LEXUS
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Mazda
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-222-5500
Richard Beattie, President/CEO Mazda
North American Operations
7755 Irvine Center Drive
Irving, CA 92618-2922
Mercedes-Benz
USA Today reports that Mercedes-Benz has no extenders
Customized longer seat belts available
On 10/26/2001, Steve Chisholm reports that he has been corresponding with Mercedes-Benz about their "Extended Belt Kit." While they do offer it, it costs around $1200 PER SEAT to purchase and install.
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Mitsubishi
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-222-0037
Pierre Gagnon, Vice President
Mitsubishi Motor Sales of America
PO Box 6400
Cypress, CA 90630
Added 10/7/04: I have a Mitsubishi Outlander, and needed a seat belt extension. I called the dealership and was told there was no listing in the parts computer. I then found your website and called the 800 number you provided for Mitsubishi. The gentleman I spoke with was very nice and helpful. He gave me the part number (MR562268) and told me that the cost is $22 each. I called my local dealership back, gave him the part number and placed the order. I received it in 2 days. Im very glad I found your website. It saved me a lot of headaches. Thanks! Donna in Houston, TX Nissan
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-647-7261 (800-NISSAN-1)
Oldsmobile
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
800-442-6537
GM Motor Corporation
PO Box 43103
Detroit, MI 48243-7301
Plymouth
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
1-800-PLYMOUTH
Pontiac
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-762-2737
Pontiac/GMC Customer Assistance
PO Box 436008 Mailcode 483-631-830
Pontiac, MI 48343-6008
Porsche
USA Today reports that Porsche has no extenders
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Saab
USA Today reports that Saab does have seat belt extenders.
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
added 4.12.2004
Mara Nesbitt-Aldrich wrote:
I called SAAB's main parts department 800 number and spoke to a supervisor named Della. She was very helpful and gave me this information. You can purchase an extender directly though them for $115. The catalog number for the extender is Part number 0283630. The toll free parts number is 800 722-2872, and again I spoke with Della. She said anyone could help you order it, but the first woman I spoke with was less than helpful, so if it were me, I'd immediately ask for Della.
Saturn
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
added 6/22/99
I called Saturn's Customer Service Department today and asked about extenders.
They told me seat belt extenders are available through the parts department of
my local dealer. I called the parts department of Saturn of Baton Rouge (225)926-0229
and was told that yes, they are available (and IN STOCK). They come in two lengths --
nine inches long and fifteen inches long. They come in one color (ebony), and are $30.71
per extender. To email Saturn, or find the closest dealership,
visit http://www.saturnbp.com/talk_to_us/.
Customer Service: 800-553-6000
800-263-1999 (in Canada)
080-22-1100 (in Taiwan)
800-TDD-6000 (TDD)
100 Saturn Parkway Mail Drop S-24
Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 USA
9/12/2001 Dee Golden writes...
We bought our Saturn Station Wagon in 1998 after owning a Sedan since 1992. The seat belts in the back of the sedan fit all of us. The seat belts in the wagon are too short. We complained to Saturn of Sunnyvale (California) about the wagon back seat belts being too short only to be told nothing could be done. Since we don't ordinarily all ride in the wagon it wasn't a problem, only a concern. However, the 92 is getting many miles on it and the air conditioning went out and it gets too warm to be comfortable in the car.
Figuring a seat belt extender shouldn't be that much a problem to obtain I proceeded to call Kragen Auto Parts and some stores similar to it. However most of the people answering the phone didn't think any seat belt extenders were available or never heard of them.
I called our local Saturn dealer in Colma and they never heard of seat belt extenders for the Saturn. I asked who I could call to further investigate this and was given Saturn's 800 number. I called and spoke to a man who never heard of seat belt extenders. Never heard of there being a problem with seat belts being too short and offering no further help or advice.
I then turned to Yahoo.com and typed in seat belt extenders and got your site. There was a listing for Saturn with information that Saturn of Baton Rouge had seat belt extenders.
I immediately called Saturn's 800 number again, got a different person. After going sort of the same direction of the first man I spoke to and saying there weren't any seat belt extenders, I then proceeded to give her the information I found on your website about Baton Rouge Saturn. I told her there was a petition to change the seat belt rules. I asked if I'd have to call Baton Rouge to get seat belt extenders? She asked if it were close by and I replied no.
She said they didn't have access to a parts list. I said, "You don't have access to parts that Saturn makes for their cars?????" She said she thought the seat belt extenders were an "after market" accessory that SOME dealers carried. I asked how I would be able to find out which dealers carried seat belt extenders, since two local dealers told me they didn't exist? She asked if I'd called Marin and Oakland and I replied I hadn't. She called called Saturn of Marin. I was assured that there were two sizes, 9" and 15" and that they were FREE. We will have to go pick them up, but we were given the option of paying for them to be mailed to us. Unfortunately it will take about a week for them to come in. I've been assured we'll be notified as soon as they arrive.
I've also been told a "case study" will be opened and that both Sunnyvale and San Francisco will be contacted and told that seat belt extenders do indeed exist.
I don't know Saturn's official stance on the problem, but if after your own confirmation, you wanted to add that Customer Service may not know about the seat belt extenders and to be persistent and ask the representative to research local dealers, perhaps there will be more awareness among the representatives. I doubt if all the seat belt extenders will be offered for free but it seems really strange to me that some dealerships (individually owned, I was told) are aware and supportive of the problem while Saturn itself is not.
Subaru
Subaru has changed their "no seat belt extender" policy. Seat belt extenders are now available for at least some models. Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Click here for more information
Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru Plaza P.O. Box 6000
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-6000
Attn: Customer/Dealer Services
Customer Service: 1-800-SUBARU3 (1-800-782-2783)
Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (EST) Monday through Thursday
10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST) Friday
http://www.subaru.com/tools/contactus/index.jsp
Updated on 10/29/02. I just received an email from someone who said he got extenders for a 2002 Subaru Forester from Subaru.
Suzuki
Availability of seat belt extenders unknown. Contact Suzuki directly.
Suzuki Customer Relations Department
800-934-0934
American Suzuki Motor Corporation
Automotive Division
3251 E. Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92821-6722
Attention: Customer Relations Department
Click here for other options for longer belts.
Toyota
Contact the parts department of your local dealership for extenders.
Customer Service: 800-331-4331
Yoshio Ishizaka, President/CEO
Toyota Motor Sales USA
19001 Southwestern Ave
PO Box 2991
Torrance, CA 90509
11/9/2002 update: Look HERE to see a copy of the paperwork that is filled out when you need a Toyota seat belt extender
Added 10/7/04:
Just so you know, Toyota only makes the seatbelt extenders for their newer cars. I have had a 1997 and a 2000 Toyota pickups and they gave me seatbelt extenders at no charge. They were very courteous and great about it.
However, I now have a 1980 Toyota pickup and my local dealership says they do not make the seatbelt extenders anymore for it. I don't like not wearing a seatbelt, but feel that I have no choice unless I can find an extender or go to the expense of changing my seatbelts to accomodate whatever seatbelt extender I can find. The worst of this is that it puts me in violation of state law, but I do not seem to have any choice. --Carole
