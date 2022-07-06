"Free" or $9.99 Metro by T-Mobile Android Phones with $40 plan purchase (orderable online!)

Shamelessly stolen from SlickDeals. (Referral links removed)
Metro By T-Mobile has several devices that are either free or $9.99 with $40 plan purchase. Unlike their usual promotions these devices are orderable online.
None of these phones are "good" by enthusiast standards, but with their large screen sizes and respectable battery capacities they would be great for running emulators, streaming video or wifi, or anything else you would need a beater Android device for.
People on SlickDeals report mixed success using the "drawer unlock method", where they purchase the device with the plan, activate it, let the prepaid service lapse after the first month, and check six months later to find the phone unlocked.
From what I can tell only the REVVL V+ 5G is unlockable via sketchy eBay unlock services. YMMV on that.
I have taken advantage of deals like this from Metro before to get cheap phones, but I am not a Metro customer. I feel that $40/month for unlimited data is too expensive.
Personally, I ordered the REVVL V+ 5G because I want to try that eBay unlock service. $9.99 more gets you the TCL, which has a higher refresh screen. Both devices appear rootable, but I have not done it so YMMV there.
Cameras on these phones are probably all hot garbage, but I'm no expert there.
AnTuTu Benchmarks
Samsung A03S ( MTK P35 / 3GB / 32GB) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-a03s?sku=610214672964
Moto G Pure ( MTK G25 / 3GB / 32GB ) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/motorola-moto-g-pure?sku=610214671042
Moto G Power 2022 ( MTK G37/ 4GB / 64GB ) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/motorola-moto-g-power?sku=610214671189
REVVL 4+ ( SD665 / 4GB / 64GB ) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/t-mobile-revvl-4-plus?sku=610214664877
REVVL V+ 5G ( Dimensity 700 / 4G / 64GB ) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/t-mobile-revvl-v-plus-5g?sku=610214669254
Samsung A13 ( $9.99 - Exynos 850 / 3GB / 32GB) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-a13?sku=610214674296
TCL 30 XE 5G ( $9.99 - Dimensity 700 / 4GB / 64GB ) https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phone/tcl-30-xe-5g?sku=610214672643
As for what phone to get, the Dimensity 700 devices should theoretically perform the best. These are all budget devices, however. Software is probably the best on the Moto G Power 2022, but the SoC is definitely slower in that phone. They really downgraded that device from the 2020 version, and because of that I am boycotting it.
Mediatek Dimensity 700 = 294,000
Snapdragon 665 = 177,000
Exynos 850 = 127,000
MediaTek P35 = 100,000
MediaTek G25 = 91,000