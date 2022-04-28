Free / Open Source Network Device / Asset Tool

What are some FREE (non-trial) Network Discovery Tools.
I have been using
Advanced IP Scanner - but I need more information than I am getting
It would be great if I could also get
OS
OS Version
Computer Name
I have several devices on our LAN, and I am trying to figure out what / where they are.
I have been using
Advanced IP Scanner - but I need more information than I am getting
It would be great if I could also get
OS
OS Version
Computer Name
I have several devices on our LAN, and I am trying to figure out what / where they are.