Free / Open Source Network Device / Asset Tool

What are some FREE (non-trial) Network Discovery Tools.
I have been using
Advanced IP Scanner - but I need more information than I am getting

It would be great if I could also get
OS
OS Version
Computer Name

I have several devices on our LAN, and I am trying to figure out what / where they are.
 
