Free image manipulation tool that doesn't suck

Been trying to use GIMP, and I cannot stand this program at all.
Need the ability to do basic image editing - delete a section, change words by removing them and putting in a new text box etc. Photoshop express wants a login. GIMP sucks ass (one delete per image, thank you very much - wtf is this shit?), and I'm a bit stumped short of trying to use paint?
