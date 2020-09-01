Free Far Cry 3 Ubisoft

Login to your uplay account as usual from a mobile browser or login via chrome or firefox on a desktop PC ( https://store.ubi.com/us/ for US accounts) Open a new tab emulate a mobile browser (chrome press ctrl + shift + i , then press ctrl + shift + m) (firefox ctrl+shift+m) go to : https://store.ubi.com/cn/game?dwvar_56c4947a88a7e300458b45de_Platform=p&pid=56c4947a88a7e300458b45de click the blue button

Found this on slickdeals, I tried it and it works.To get this deal you need to use a mobile browser or emulate one with chrome or firefoxThat should add it to your uplay library.I don't know when this ends since the page is in Chinese.