Free Far Cry 3 Ubisoft

LurkerLito

Dec 5, 2007
2,222
Found this on slickdeals, I tried it and it works.

To get this deal you need to use a mobile browser or emulate one with chrome or firefox
  1. Login to your uplay account as usual from a mobile browser or login via chrome or firefox on a desktop PC ( https://store.ubi.com/us/ for US accounts)
  2. Open a new tab emulate a mobile browser (chrome press ctrl + shift + i , then press ctrl + shift + m) (firefox ctrl+shift+m)
  3. go to : https://store.ubi.com/cn/game?dwvar_56c4947a88a7e300458b45de_Platform=p&pid=56c4947a88a7e300458b45de
  4. click the blue button
That should add it to your uplay library.

I don't know when this ends since the page is in Chinese.
 
