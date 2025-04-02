Free-DC Stats site down

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Quoted from other discord channel with my added remark in italics:Site has been down for quite a few days now. Can't find anything about what's going on. Anyone have any info that might shed some light on it?
That works too. I mean I totally get that folks priorities can change, or that shit comes up. Especially after having done it for so long. The thought crossed my mind to off taking over hosting the site, but I figured there'd be no way he'd hand over the site to a total stranger lol. I'll still prolly tinker with the stats stuff because I just like working with data. Yes, I'm THAT nerdyEdit: Apparently, Skillz is going to take over hosting it for him and bok will just remote in as needed.
If any of you know how to contact bok, please pass along my great appreciation for all the work over all the years (or just pass me the contact and I'll thank him personally).
Thanks for the advice. I will do just that.
