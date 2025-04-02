Free-DC Stats site down

Not sure if it is the same hardware, but he had a couple servers donated to him around 2015 from a member of Overclock.net. "The 2900s (4U chassis) each have 2x2.5GHz E5420 Quad-core chips and I think about 8GB RAM, and the R900 (4U chassis) has four 4x2.93GHz Quad-core X7350 chips and 64GB RAM. Each system has 2x SAS HDDs, 300GB each if I'm right, that I have configured with the PERC6i RAID controllers for the OS in each system."

I do not know if he upgraded or replaced them though. Maybe we need to reach out and ask if it is time for another upgrade...lol.





Edit: Apparently, Skillz is going to take over hosting it for him and bok will just remote in as needed.