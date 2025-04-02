Free-DC Stats site down

bluestang

[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 14, 2018
Site has been down for quite a few days now. Can't find anything about what's going on. Anyone have any info that might shed some light on it?
 
Quoted from other discord channel with my added remark in italics:
"Turns out a car hit a sub power station that took out the power. His (Bok, Free-DC admin) database server booted fine when the power came on, but the web server did not. He's not sure why and doesn't have the time right now to figure it out."

Bok has been hosting and managing Free-DC stat website for almost 2 decades. Just my opinion: age probably catches up at some point. Don't have any indication of ETA.
 
Whelp, guess I need to make peace with the fact it aint commin back up anytime soon. Mayhaps I should just go ahead and build some DC stats into my site. Would be easier than the work I did for F@H stats o_O
 
Not sure if it is the same hardware, but he had a couple servers donated to him around 2015 from a member of Overclock.net. "The 2900s (4U chassis) each have 2x2.5GHz E5420 Quad-core chips and I think about 8GB RAM, and the R900 (4U chassis) has four 4x2.93GHz Quad-core X7350 chips and 64GB RAM. Each system has 2x SAS HDDs, 300GB each if I'm right, that I have configured with the PERC6i RAID controllers for the OS in each system."
I do not know if he upgraded or replaced them though. Maybe we need to reach out and ask if it is time for another upgrade...lol.


Edit: Apparently, Skillz is going to take over hosting it for him and bok will just remote in as needed.
 
Last edited:
That works too. I mean I totally get that folks priorities can change, or that shit comes up. Especially after having done it for so long. The thought crossed my mind to off taking over hosting the site, but I figured there'd be no way he'd hand over the site to a total stranger lol. I'll still prolly tinker with the stats stuff because I just like working with data. Yes, I'm THAT nerdy 🤓

If any of you know how to contact bok, please pass along my great appreciation for all the work over all the years (or just pass me the contact and I'll thank him personally).
 
Will do. I email him everyone once in a while.
 
You might even want to start a chain of communication with Willy at BOINCStats.com. His health isn't getting any better. Last I read, he was planning on handing the site over to some trusted contacts to keep it going when his time comes to an end. It is in need of a lot of updates and fixes quite honestly.
 
Thanks for the advice. I will do just that.

Edited to add:
Looks like that's one of the 50 tabs I have open as-is lol.
 
I just pmed you Bok's email address. I last contacted him in 2021.
 
Kakao went down years ago :(

now Free-DC is down until (?)

I've always used EOC, but it only does the FAH project and nothing else.
 
