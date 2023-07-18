Frame Work 16 AMD Advantage

notarat
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2010
- Messages
- 2,443
Just finished watching the release video for the Frame Work 16 on YT and decided to pre-order one. I've always wanted a modular laptop and this one finally comes with all the features I've wanted so I pulled the trigger. Shame I have to wait until Q4 but it'll be worth the wait. (Announcement video below)
Specs I chose are:
Ryzen 9 7940HS (4GHz Base Clock/5.2GHz boost Clock)
Radeon 7700 Video
32GB DDR5 RAM
WiFi 6
1TB system drive
2 additional 1TB drives
Expansion Bay Shell
(6) USB C Ports
(2) USB A Ports
1 Display Port
1 HDMI Port
1 Micro SD Port
1 Ethernet Port
1 Audio Port
1 RGB Keyboard
1 Number Pad Module
Win 11 Pro
Specs I chose are:
Ryzen 9 7940HS (4GHz Base Clock/5.2GHz boost Clock)
Radeon 7700 Video
32GB DDR5 RAM
WiFi 6
1TB system drive
2 additional 1TB drives
Expansion Bay Shell
(6) USB C Ports
(2) USB A Ports
1 Display Port
1 HDMI Port
1 Micro SD Port
1 Ethernet Port
1 Audio Port
1 RGB Keyboard
1 Number Pad Module
Win 11 Pro