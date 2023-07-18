Frame Work 16 AMD Advantage

notarat

notarat

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 28, 2010
Messages
2,443
Just finished watching the release video for the Frame Work 16 on YT and decided to pre-order one. I've always wanted a modular laptop and this one finally comes with all the features I've wanted so I pulled the trigger. Shame I have to wait until Q4 but it'll be worth the wait. (Announcement video below)

Specs I chose are:

Ryzen 9 7940HS (4GHz Base Clock/5.2GHz boost Clock)
Radeon 7700 Video
32GB DDR5 RAM
WiFi 6
1TB system drive
2 additional 1TB drives
Expansion Bay Shell
(6) USB C Ports
(2) USB A Ports
1 Display Port
1 HDMI Port
1 Micro SD Port
1 Ethernet Port
1 Audio Port
1 RGB Keyboard
1 Number Pad Module
Win 11 Pro

 
  • Like
Reactions: Axman
like this
Really liked what I saw in that video and hoping this concept takes off (love to see their modular GPUs becoming standard).

A little too rich for my blood to preorder, but will be keeping an eye on these guys as reviews start rolling in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top