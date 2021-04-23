Frame limiter - in game - to address screen tears? (No GSync / FreeSync on a 60hz Monitor w/ 3070)

I've got a 3070 and a 60hz 1080p monitor (to deal with for the near future while I await release of the 32" fast IPS 4ks). I've been trying (successfully) to up my framerates in Tarkov... which I can push into the 130s -- but now I'm seeing screen tears and jags as I pan the camera (as in, 'fast scanning for enemies'). IOW, the jags and tears are making it more difficult to spot pests than before.



The monitor I'm on does not have FreeSync / GSync or any of that (10 year old HP ZR24w). However, Tarkov does offer an in-game limiter. Something I'm totally unused to.



Question is: would it be better to run VSync (which I understand creates a bottleneck in the GPU, and other latency problems) or the in-game FPS limiter?



If the In-game limiter: do I lock it at 60, or something different?