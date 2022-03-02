Fractal Meshify S2 top plan placement advice?

I have the Fractal Meshify S2 case...I'm looking for advice on where to place the top case fan...I currently am using 3 Noctua front intake 140mm and 1 rear exhaust 140mm...the case has room on top for more fans and I bought a Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm (to use as a top exhaust) but I'm not sure of the optimal placement
if I put it towards the front (where the front fans are located) then won't it pull air away from going to the CPU/GPU etc?...but if I place it in the back (where the rear fan is located) won't it pull air away from the CPU cooler fan direction?...I attached some pics...any help would be appreciated...Thanks
