Fractal Meshify S2 top plan placement advice?

Put it as far back as possible. In the front, it's just pushing fresh air out of the case. At least in the back it's had a chance to go through the heatsink. I don't see what you're concerned with about the rear placement, myself.



You may want to throw some plastic or cardboard over the unused section on the top, if you are only using one fan. I'd try with and without, so you know whether you really need it or not. Without, air may be entering or exiting where you don't want it to...which may be good, but could hurt cooling performance too.