Fractal ITX build

Just finished my new build, had an issue getting the PSU cables so it took me a little while to get it put together, went for a clean black/white color scheme. Specs:

Fractal Define Nano (older style with silver feet, matches R5)
R7 9800X3D
2X24gb GSkill 7200mhz DDR5
Noctua D15S Chromax
MSI B650-I Edge
1tb 990 Pro boot, 4tb 990 pro games, RAID1 860DCT 960gb for scratch/work, 8tb WD Red for data (currently a random green I had lying around)
Corsair RM850 white with matching white/black type 4 individually sleeved cable kit
ATI HD4870 1gb - Needs a re-paste, idles at 77C :D

Build went great, there is a ton of room in this case, I actually had more space issues with where the connectors were on the board than I did finding room in the case for things. Due to the location of the 24 pin I couldnt run the additional fractal fan I wanted to put on the front of my cooler (build needed a little more white IMO), the FP audio header is also in a really awkward location and I wasnt able to happily get the cable to route underneath the GPU like I did for the other front panel connectors, which I have running under that little square notch area on the GPU between the bracket and slot. I am using the fractal universal multibracket kit to mount the 3.5" HDD to the roof, and I bought a 4X2.5" cage on ebay and have that mounted to a mounting plate that came with the case for the 2 bottom SSD's. Overall im not really happy with this board, and probobly wouldnt recommend it. Its fine if you got it on sale like I did, but the only reason I went with this rather than an X870 was because this board has 4 SATA ports and almost none of the other ITX boards have more than 2, otherwise I would have gone with a nice ASUS or ASRock offering. GPU is currently a (17 year old) HD4870, I have never used a computer where the main system memory is on the same generation as the GPU but here I am with DDR5 in my card and mobo, which is pretty fun. Waiting on a restock on MSRP 9070XTs and im going to buy the powercolor reaper, which is the only 9070XT that is a true 2 slot design. I have other cards I could put in, I just wanted to see if this one still worked, my current system is still fine so I dont need to rush this upgrade.

Pics below of the build and its bigger brother, which is in a Define R5.
 

