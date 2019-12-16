Fractal Fanboy - Is there anything else?

My last 4 cases have been: Define R5 (5820k) Define R6 (1700X) Define Mini C (Ryzen 1600) Define Nano S (Ryzen 1600) Needless to say, I absolutely love these cases. I love how they look, and how easy they are to work with. I'm about to build my new gaming PC, with an ATX motherboard (B450), Ryzen 3600X and reusing a Zotac 1080 Ti. I'm thinking about picking up the Define C TG (Newegg on sale for $85), but before I do, should I look at anything else? I want to keep the case under $100. Needs to fit a full sized ATX motherboard, but not be too big, as I will have to move the case quite often from my gaming desk to my spare room for room-scale VR. The Define C TG is 18h x 8w x 16d, which is about my upper limit. I'll be using a Gammaxx 400 tower cooler, so no need for radiator space. Thanks in advance!