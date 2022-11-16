Fractal Design Torrent - $160

https://www.newegg.com/black-fractal-design-torrent-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811352143
The black version of the case with light tint on Newegg.
This is a great deal on this case. I have one in white and would highly recommend it to anyone who wants an air cooled rig. You can't beat the thermals on this case.
