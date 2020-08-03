Fractal Design Node 804 and a Mini-DTX board, will it work?

As the subject states, I am looking for confirmation if a mini-DTX motherboard will work without issue in the Fractal Design Node 804 case.



Here is what I know. I have have the case and I know it "officially" supports mITX and mATX motherboards. I know that a DTX and mini-DTX motherboard are no bigger than mATX and use the same stand-offs (mini-DTX being the same width as mITX but an extra slot longer while DTX is the same width as mATX but same length as mini-DTX). As such, it "should" work. But even after reaching out to Fractal Design, I still have not received an answer if it will work or if there is a specific reason why they don't list it as being compatible.



While I guess I could just order the motherboard and try it myself, the board isn't cheap and the return process would be a pain if it didn't work out. Plus, I am not 100% certain yet if the mini-DTX motherboard will be my go to option since I am still researching. For those that are curious, the specific motherboard in question is the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact.



My plan is to build either a Ryzen 9 3950x or a 3rd Gen Zen equivalent and water cool using 2 Corsair Hydro X XR7 240mm (54mm thick) radiators installed in the top and some Be Quiet Silent Wings 3 high speed 120mm Fans. I haven't figured out the reservoir, pump, and CPU block details yet. I do want the possibility of tying in a GPU into the loop at some point.