Fractal Design Node 804 - AIO Radiators and HDDs

I've been Googling all afternoon for this answer and I couldn't get an definitive answer so I went ahead and ordered it to get the answers first hand. I'm posting here to either get confirmation or ideas on how to get it work if needed.



I have a Corsair H115i Pro, according to it's specs and the case specs it should fit in the upper right chamber. At the same time I'm looking to expand my PC's storage - I currently have a 6 TB External Drive that I plan to switch to two internal 3.5" internal drives. The HDD cages for this case attach to the same area where the radiator will be going, leaving these hard drives to go...? That's the question.



Has anyone attached 2+ 3.5" HDDs along with a 280 mm radiator? If so, how and where? If I don't get any responses I'll respond to my own thread once I get my hands on the case answer them in case anyone in the same situation is looking for answers.