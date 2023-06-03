FPS Improvements going from a reference 6700xt to a reference 7900xtx

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,083
So I normally don't upgrade after only one generation, but an absolute sir here on [H] (sketch) was willing to sell me his ref 7900xtx for $825 shipped. I found this price to be fair, being that the venerable 1080ti was in the $700-$800 range and this was several years ago.
Test Setup:
Ryzen 7 7700X
6700XT, 7900XTX
32GB DDR-6000 CL36
Asus TUF Gaming X670E Plus Wifi
Corsair RM750x PSU
All benchmarks are at 1440.
Borderlands 3:
Average fps increased 60%, from 97 to 155
Far Cry New Dawn:
Average fps increased 11%, from 131 to 146.
I am going to stop testing with this game, it has always scaled horribly. Or maybe its just CPU limited since its an older game.
Far Cry 6:
Average fps increased 89%, from 92 to 174
God of War (lake scene)
Average fps is the exact same, at around 140s.
This could be because its now CPU dependent, or because I 'bought' it from 'the store' so it didn't get most of the post release patches.
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Average fps increased 112%, from 111 to 235
Shadow of Tomb Raider:
Average fps increased 85%, from 124 to 230
Unigine Heaven:
Average fps increased 114%, from 95 to 203.
Jedi: Survivor - Coruscant level
Average fps increased 100%, from 70 to 140
Summary
So there you have it. Improvements of 0, 11, 60, 85, 89, 100, 112, 114%. All in all, I'm really happy with it. Because I used AMD Chill (which I can't recommend enough), it stops working at 120fps, which is extremely easy for this card. Because of that, it's really, really quiet. Especially since I use headphones too.
