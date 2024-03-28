Dreamerbydesign
Have plenty of Heatware and references,
Looking for one last “upgrade” this time for my daughter’s rig. She has an Intel arc A380 6GB currently but has a chance to sell it for $100….
So what does [H] have that’s better for $100?
Target resolution : 1080p 60hz monitor
Games: Minecraft, slime rancher, some platformers, no fps (yet)
She has a quality 750w psu. CPU is a 9600k, 16 gigs of ram. She has a case with basically no major limitation on gpu size.
