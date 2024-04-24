Found

Status
Not open for further replies.
Dreamerbydesign said:
Looking for a decent 4tb NVMe…

Just picked up a used 4 tb 990 pro here at [H] for around 200 plus a few bucks shipping…

Looking for for another deal.

I just missed the $237 new sn850x a bit ago.

Someone have a name brand hen 4x4 4tb they want to sell? Can be used if not abused. Pm me if you have something.
Click to expand...
IDK about used, but Teamgroup has theirs MP34 for around $225, gen 3 tho.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top