Droogie128
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2012
- Messages
- 119
Looking for a decent card for an htpc I have in the living room. It currently has a 1050ti, and I'd like to upgrade it to play some games on the couch.
I'd like to keep it under $100 if possible.
Something like an rx580 or 1060 6gb. Maybe even a 1660 if the price is right.
I do have space constraints. Maximum length is 9.75" (247mm).
