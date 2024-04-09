Found

Looking for a decent card for an htpc I have in the living room. It currently has a 1050ti, and I'd like to upgrade it to play some games on the couch.

I'd like to keep it under $100 if possible.

Something like an rx580 or 1060 6gb. Maybe even a 1660 if the price is right.

I do have space constraints. Maximum length is 9.75" (247mm).
 
An RX 580 8GB in good shape is a good deal at $45. Sadly, IMHO, prices in the used market are pretty stagnant on the cheaper side. In fact, IMHO, it's gone up in many cases.
 
