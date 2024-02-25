Dreamerbydesign
There have been multiple sales. Just wondering if someone has something used while I wait. Just for gaming so I don’t need cutting edge.Honestly if you can get a new sn850x 2TB for that price you should take it. Prices have spiked since Black Friday. I haven’t seen anything close to that.
I missed it by 10 mins. I got the alert from SD. Thank you for heads up also!Currently on backorder.
Crucial P3 Plus 4TB 3D NAND PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD, 4800MB/s Read
$149.99 + SH
Get free UPS Ground SH when signing up for texts https://www.adorama.com/g/sms-email-signup
https://www.adorama.com/ct4p3pssd8.html
Edit: Deal is dead.
Didn't miss much, they cancelled the orders citing price mistake.I missed it by 10 mins. I got the alert from SD. Thank you for heads up also!
|fanxiang S770 2TB (Gen4)
|$105
|fanxiang S660 4TB (Gen4)
|$200