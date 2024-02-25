Found

EnderW said:
Honestly if you can get a new sn850x 2TB for that price you should take it. Prices have spiked since Black Friday. I haven’t seen anything close to that.
There have been multiple sales. Just wondering if someone has something used while I wait. Just for gaming so I don’t need cutting edge.
 
Guess I missed those sales but good to know. Best of luck to you!
 
I have. They're both in nearly-new condition, in box with accessories, with less than 3 total drive writes on each.
fanxiang S770 2TB (Gen4)$105
fanxiang S660 4TB (Gen4)$200
 
