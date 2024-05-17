*** Found *** WTB: GPU with USB-C output

LFaWolf

LFaWolf

Aug 7, 2016
1,428
*** Found ***

I am looking for a GPU with USB-C Alt Mode output that can power a portable monitor. So I think NVIDIA 2060 FE and above, and perhaps AMD RX 6800. Cheaper the better and I don't need high end so 6800 XT would be the highest I would go.

Current prices from Newegg Refresh (customers' trade-in) with 90 days warranty for reference. Most are out of stock but they do come in every so often.
2070 - $150
2070 Super - $180
2080 - $220
2080 Super - $240
2080 ti - $270
6800 - $330
6800 XT - $400

I *might* go for a lower tier GPU if the price is right, and swap out my 2070 Super from another computer, but it is a hassle and I am quite busy.

My Heatware -
https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to

PM me with your model number and price. PayPal ready.
 
so you use as a reference price point something that is not even in stock but you want the price to be lower than out of stock item...all this while you are a very busy guy.
SamirD is that "like" a placeholder for a 🤦 emoji?
 
Binar said:
so you use as a reference price point something that is not even in stock but you want the price to be lower than out of stock item...all this while you are a very busy guy.
SamirD is that "like" a placeholder for a 🤦 emoji?
Wow, you can read my mind over the internet. Congratulations! Where did I say I am expecting the price to be lower than Newegg stock? Don't put words in other people's mouth. Also, like I said, they do come back in stock every so often. I just don't have the time to keep watching them.
 
Picked up a 2070 for $160. I might need another GPU and setting my budget to <$220 for that one. If I don't get anything I will get a $200 6600 from Amazon.
 
