Found *** WTB: GPU with USB-C output

I am looking for a GPU with USB-C Alt Mode output that can power a portable monitor. So I think NVIDIA 2060 FE and above, and perhaps AMD RX 6800. Cheaper the better and I don't need high end so 6800 XT would be the highest I would go.
Current prices from Newegg Refresh (customers' trade-in) with 90 days warranty for reference. Most are out of stock but they do come in every so often.
2070 - $150
2070 Super - $180
2080 - $220
2080 Super - $240
2080 ti - $270
6800 - $330
6800 XT - $400
I *might* go for a lower tier GPU if the price is right, and swap out my 2070 Super from another computer, but it is a hassle and I am quite busy.
My Heatware -
https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
PM me with your model number and price. PayPal ready.
