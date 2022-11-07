FOUND WTB CoD MW 2 (2022) Key

That's not how the promotion works. When you purchase one of the Intel CPUs from a participating retailer you get a Master Key on the invoice or receipt that is redeemed on the Intel Software Advantage Program. Anyone that has the Master Key can redeem that code on their own Intel account. If you buy someone's Key you just need to make your own Intel account to redeem it. I'm surprised we haven't seen a bunch of these keys posted for sale as it's an easy way to recoup $40 on your CPU purchase. I was hoping to find one on here because I bought my 13700KF from Newegg which strangely isn't doing the promotion.Ya, the Battle.net version you get from Intel requires you to link your Intel Account with Battle.net and then it adds the game to your batte.net account.

kingdom9214 Ya, you can sell the master key if you don't want any of the other software associated with it.
This is what the master key gives you,
MW2 requires the linking of your accounts and the other programs generate keys that you redeem on the website on in their software.

I also got this bonus pack and Ghostbusters and Gotham Knights had individual keys that you redeem on Epic and Steam, The Settlers is Ubisoft and is not released yet so not sure how that one is redeemed.

