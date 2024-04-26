FOUND! *** WTB: Budget Gaming Laptop

LFaWolf
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2016
- Messages
- 1,421
*** FOUND! ***
I am looking for a budget gaming laptop that I can play a few older games and low demanding games on my bed.
CPU: Intel 8th gen or newer, must be Windows 11 compatible
GPU: NVidia GTX 1070 or better
Memory: 16GB. 8GB is okay if I can upgrade to 16GB.
Display: 1920x1080p, 15.6" or larger. 17" preferred. IPS would be a big plus.
Storage: 256GB SSD or I can upgrade it myself.
Keyboard: Backlit is a must as I will be playing in the dark.
Weight does not matter as it will stay in the house anyway.
My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
PM me the specifications, price, etc.
I am looking for a budget gaming laptop that I can play a few older games and low demanding games on my bed.
CPU: Intel 8th gen or newer, must be Windows 11 compatible
GPU: NVidia GTX 1070 or better
Memory: 16GB. 8GB is okay if I can upgrade to 16GB.
Display: 1920x1080p, 15.6" or larger. 17" preferred. IPS would be a big plus.
Storage: 256GB SSD or I can upgrade it myself.
Keyboard: Backlit is a must as I will be playing in the dark.
Weight does not matter as it will stay in the house anyway.
My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
PM me the specifications, price, etc.
Last edited: