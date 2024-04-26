*** FOUND! *** WTB: Budget Gaming Laptop

LFaWolf

LFaWolf

Aug 7, 2016
1,421
I am looking for a budget gaming laptop that I can play a few older games and low demanding games on my bed.

CPU: Intel 8th gen or newer, must be Windows 11 compatible
GPU: NVidia GTX 1070 or better
Memory: 16GB. 8GB is okay if I can upgrade to 16GB.
Display: 1920x1080p, 15.6" or larger. 17" preferred. IPS would be a big plus.
Storage: 256GB SSD or I can upgrade it myself.
Keyboard: Backlit is a must as I will be playing in the dark.

Weight does not matter as it will stay in the house anyway.

My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to

PM me the specifications, price, etc.
 
I don't know what you mean by older but I bought one of the new ultra books a few months ago for storm chasing with the 1360p i5 and 32GB RAM and no dgpu and tried doom 2016, silent hunter III and IV, and battlebit remastered. It ran all of these just fine as well as Radar Omega.
 
