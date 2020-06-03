FOUND: Raspberry Pi 4 or Pi Zero W

Q

QSnexus

Looking for one Raspberry Pi 4, either a 2GB or 4GB model for my 7 year old daughter to learn to code while out of school, and a Pi Zero W as well for me. I only need the board itself but if you also have a standard case and a PSU that could work as well. Local is 91320 in Thousand Oaks, willing to make a drive to pick up, just not to Micro Center as it is too far and Fry's stopped carrying them. I'm open as far as payment methods if you have more than 10 verified HeatWare, then I could do PayPal F&F, Facebook Pay, etc. My HeatWare is QSnexus (133-0-0). PM to let me know what you have.
 
yoyo55

yoyo55

Ygpm
 
Q

QSnexus

Thank you for all of the offers, I went with Tracer21 who had both board models I was looking for, Pi 4 2GB w/case and a Pi Zero W. I will close this wanted post as found.
 
