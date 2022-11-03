found physical dvd rom of Unreal games, can't activate on EPIC launcher?

JediFonger
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2003
- Messages
- 2,774
found my physical DVD installer for Unreal Tournament 3 and activated it on steam fine, but oddly enough doesn't work with EPIC launcher... even though it is an EPIC game?
One down, one more to go.
the next is the Unreal Anthology like this: https://unreal.fandom.com/wiki/Compilations#Unreal_Anthology
can't activate key on steam or EPIC launcher.
any tips or i just gotta mickymouse installing it or look for deals to buy directly for cheap?
