found physical dvd rom of Unreal games, can't activate on EPIC launcher?

found my physical DVD installer for Unreal Tournament 3 and activated it on steam fine, but oddly enough doesn't work with EPIC launcher... even though it is an EPIC game?

One down, one more to go.

the next is the Unreal Anthology like this: https://unreal.fandom.com/wiki/Compilations#Unreal_Anthology

can't activate key on steam or EPIC launcher.

any tips or i just gotta mickymouse installing it or look for deals to buy directly for cheap?
 
I've just bought digital copies of all my games. Less head ache and I don't have to worry about the dust storm from my game cases by moving them.
They're less than $10 for the most part.
 
oh that's the whole point yes. i have just heard that many people were able to successfully activate keys from older physical media into online platforms like i just did.

i've done it for warcraft 3/starcraft classic, etc. so it's all good. i'm pretty certain this is the last of it... unless there is more crap in the attic lolz
 
