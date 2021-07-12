Hello Guys,I'm looking for somebody with an active Fortinet Account who could send me some FW.I buyed a second hand FortiAP 221C to secure my home network, my teenagers are growing up and as a concerned dad, i try to protect then "correctly".Of course, i havn't any support contract, and it's not a good deal to purchase one with an EOL product.So if one of you, dear readers, could obtain my Graal and send it to me ... i'll grant you all my gratitude (i know ... it's weakMy FortiAP is actually running with FP221C-v5.6-build0499, and the last know FW is the FP221C-v6.0.6-build0044 (upgrade path is 6.0.0 then 6.0.4)Many thx in advance