Former Intel Engineer Sentenced for Stealing Trade Secrets for Microsoft

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,170
“Oregon Live reports that the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney William Narus, sought an eight-month prison term for Gupta. Narus spoke about Gupta's purposeful and repeated access to secret documents. Eight months of federal imprisonment was sought as Gupta repetitively abused his cache of secret documents, according to the prosecutor.
For the defense, attorney David Angeli described Gupta's actions as a "serious error in judgment." Mitigating circumstances, such as Gupta's permanent loss of high-level employment opportunities in the industry, and that he had already paid $40,000 to settle a civil suit brought by Intel, were highlighted.
U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio concluded the court hearing by delivering a balance between the above adversarial positions. Baggio decided that Gupta should face a two-year probationary sentence [and pay a $34,472 fine — before heading back to France]... The ex-tech exec and his family have started afresh in La Belle France, with eyes on a completely new career in the wine industry. According to the report, Gupta is now studying for a qualification in vineyard management, while aiming to work as a technical director in the business.”
Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/25/0...nced-for-stealing-trade-secrets-for-microsoft
For the defense, attorney David Angeli described Gupta's actions as a "serious error in judgment." Mitigating circumstances, such as Gupta's permanent loss of high-level employment opportunities in the industry, and that he had already paid $40,000 to settle a civil suit brought by Intel, were highlighted.
U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio concluded the court hearing by delivering a balance between the above adversarial positions. Baggio decided that Gupta should face a two-year probationary sentence [and pay a $34,472 fine — before heading back to France]... The ex-tech exec and his family have started afresh in La Belle France, with eyes on a completely new career in the wine industry. According to the report, Gupta is now studying for a qualification in vineyard management, while aiming to work as a technical director in the business.”
Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/25/0...nced-for-stealing-trade-secrets-for-microsoft