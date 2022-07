wandplus said: I have a SSD with Win8 & Linux Mint. If I want to install Win10 on the SSD and reformat everything. My motherboard is an ASRock B560M-HDV and I'm not sure if you can choose Boot priority the way the BIOS is made now. Click to expand...

remove all but the one drive, boot off your install media(rtfm for what button to press), once installer is booted press shift+f10 to open command prompt. then run:diskpartlist disk (confirm disk #)select disk 0(should be 0, change number to whatever list shows)cleanclose the command prompt and continue install. when it gets to the disk selection, click on you drive and click next to let windows set it up as needed.