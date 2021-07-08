Forcing DSR with non-native resolution?

Hi all - I have a 4K TV that I use as my monitor and usually I game in 4K 60hz however, my tv also supports 1080p 120hz and there are a few games that I prefer the higher refresh rate over the higher image clarity.



To improve the image quality and still be able to use the display in 120hz, I have been attempting to get DSR working in 1080p, but as far as I can tell, nVidia does not allow for DSR in non-native resolutions.



So far the only solution I have found (un-tested), is to remove 4K resolution using the Custom Resolution Utility (CRU) so it forces windows to think 1080p is the maximum resolution supported by the display. This does seem like a bit of a heavy handed approach especially when I'd like to switch between 1080p 120hz and 4K 60hz often.



Does anyone have some ideas of how I can get DSR working in 1080p without disabling 4K native? Or, is there another way to achieve Super Sampling on nVidia cards without the use of DSR?