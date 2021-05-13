"Forced Physics" Cooling

Have you guys heard of this? A colleague invested in it and I am not physics major - it certainly looks good but I'd love to hear from you experts.

https://forcedphysics-dct.com/

Seems pretty revolutionary for data centers and any other box that needs cooling (imagine this for crypto applications) - but I haven't heard of it. Gimmick or it just hasn't taken off? Looks like they've been in the mix for a few years...
 
Sounds like a gimmick. Passive cooling relying on convection currents is significantly less powerful than active cooling utilizing fans, let alone chillers.
 
