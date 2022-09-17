For those portable radio / CD player stereo system / boombox, is the internal digital or analog out?

Happy Hopping
Happy Hopping
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,260
For a home system, say you have a typical DVD/CD player that c/w optical out or Digital Co-ax out. Normally that goes to a Pre-Amp, then a power amp., then the speaker
By comparison, for those portable stereo system / boombox, from the CD player component goes to the integrated amp. portion of the box, is that digital out or analog out?
