for semi-open frame case, do we really need intake / outtake cooling fan?

Happy Hopping

Jul 1, 2004
6,883
the whole idea on intake fan is to bring in ambient temperature air inside the case. But the case is already semi open frame, then what's the point?

likewise, do we really to suck out the air inside the case? as it should dissipate thru the semi open frame in the first place?

how many of you put cooling fan on semi open frame cases?
 
jerry8169

jerry8169

Nov 1, 2020
143
I would put some, just to get some air moving, but probably not as many as a normal case. Also, if you're using water cooling in an open frame case, you'd still want to force air through the radiator(s).
 
