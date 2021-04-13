for semi-open frame case, do we really need intake / outtake cooling fan?

Happy Hopping
the whole idea on intake fan is to bring in ambient temperature air inside the case. But the case is already semi open frame, then what's the point?
likewise, do we really to suck out the air inside the case? as it should dissipate thru the semi open frame in the first place?
how many of you put cooling fan on semi open frame cases?
