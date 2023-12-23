For sale thread

DogsofJune
Hey, I got the email asking if I knew about the item for sale under my alias.
That isn't me folks. I did change my password.
I do not have a 4090 for sale guys, don't bite on that. I sure as hell wouldn't sell one for $1000 either, or post without heat.
Good catch whoever emailed me.
