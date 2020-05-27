For Sale: Part Desc: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA, OVERCLOCKED,

Status
Not open for further replies.
jacuzz1

jacuzz1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 14, 2004
Messages
6,892
Asking $450 shipped to the lower 48
Paypal "Gift or family" so i do not get pounded.
She is absolutely mint condition. I wont be gaming again until at least August so I figure why not sell her and let her get put to good use.

Retail box. Purchased in OCt 2019.
Heat
Part Number: 08G-P4-3173-KB
20191011_202527.jpg
20191011_201052.jpg
20191011_201025.jpg

Part Number: 08G-P4-3173-KB
Part Desc: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA, OVERCLOCKED,
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top