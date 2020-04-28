For sale - laptops and DDR3 Memory

Hi

I am selling the below paypal or google wallet works. will entertain offers think about shipping and fees associated with paypal. i try to make my prices fair always
offerz welcome


HP Pavilion dv6-6150us Entertainment 15.6" Laptop Computer (Steel Gray Brushed Aluminum

Works completely see pics for condition and health battery lasts about and hourish think the screen was replaced at one point in time. 1 missing screw in screen bezel. Also sounds like one of those little plastic clips is rolling around inside.


Shipped to your door $115
http://imgur.com/a/Elp8gjd


Chromebook n15q9
2.16gh celeron
16gb hdd
decent battery life

Complete machine see pics comes with aftermarket charger there is visible wear on the lid like you can see them well
$old



Asus X-Series X540L
i3 5020U
4gb ddr3
1tb hdd

it has a few minor blemishs on surface see pics and rest pad. nothing really wrong with laptop 1 small light spot on right side of lcd

Shipped for $150
http://imgur.com/a/4A8APdm


TP-LINK TL-WA855RE
10 shipped

OCZ Fatality
2x2gb PC3 10666
$20 shipped

SK/Hynix
HMT451U6AFR8C-PB NO AC
4x4gb DDR3 PC3-12800
diffirent lots same speeds see pics
$40shipped

Patriot PSD38G1600KH
2x4gb ddr3
$25 shipped

Micron and Crucial
2x4gb DDR3 1600
$old
