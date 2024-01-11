For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts Bundle

For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts Bundle, $600.00 (Includes Shipping)

Offering a comprehensive SFF Build Gaming Parts High-End Combo, bundling all top-tier AM4 components. This package, valued at $1,000, includes:

  • AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology.
  • ASUS ROG Strix X570-I ITX Gaming Motherboard, in like-new condition with original packaging.
  • G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 32GB RAM Kit (F4-3660C14D-32GTZN) in like-new condition with original packaging.
  • SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe (x2) - Like new, with original packaging. Included for free with the purchase of the combo.
This setup, previously utilized alongside a 4090, delivered exceptional performance, running cool and swiftly in my living room gaming setup.

Preferred Payment Method: Zelle. PayPal Friends and Family accepted, or buyer covers PayPal transaction fees.

For trades, Heatware is required.

Heatware: THE_REAL_7, with a rating of +94 -0 -0.

All items will be shipped via USPS (CON48).

Prices include shipping unless otherwise specified.

Local pickup is available for those in Miami.
 
Nice setup man. Respect. Love the table, what type of base is it? Looks rock solid.
 
Bump for the Logitech Z5500 speakers that I've had since 2005 and still use on my desktop 😎.
Thank you Bro I bought mine in 2005 also , then in 2021 i found a brand new set in a box wrapped , snatched them and sold mine, logitech should put them back in production best set of speakers ever made
Nice setup man. Respect. Love the table, what type of base is it? Looks rock solid.
Thank you man its kind of custom the top is Solid Wood Desktop - Acacia - 72" x 30" (with grommets) by UPLIFT Desk and legs custom made from

Heres a up to date pict with the lg 42 inch Oled
WhatsApp Image 2024-01-13 at 11.08.29_9e80cf40.jpg
 
