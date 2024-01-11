the_real_7
For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts Bundle, $600.00 (Includes Shipping)
Offering a comprehensive SFF Build Gaming Parts High-End Combo, bundling all top-tier AM4 components. This package, valued at $1,000, includes:
Preferred Payment Method: Zelle. PayPal Friends and Family accepted, or buyer covers PayPal transaction fees.
For trades, Heatware is required.
Heatware: THE_REAL_7, with a rating of +94 -0 -0.
All items will be shipped via USPS (CON48).
Prices include shipping unless otherwise specified.
Local pickup is available for those in Miami.
- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology.
- ASUS ROG Strix X570-I ITX Gaming Motherboard, in like-new condition with original packaging.
- G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 32GB RAM Kit (F4-3660C14D-32GTZN) in like-new condition with original packaging.
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe (x2) - Like new, with original packaging. Included for free with the purchase of the combo.
F.S. GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi Shipped $100.00 new no box
