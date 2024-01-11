For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts

For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts

Offering an all-inclusive selection of high-performance AM4 components for building a top-of-the-line SFF gaming rig.

  • AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology. Shipped SOLD
  • ASUS ROG Strix X570-I ITX Gaming Motherboard, in like-new condition with original packaging. Shipped SOLD
  • G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 32GB RAM Kit (F4-3660C14D-32GTZN) in like-new condition with original packaging. Shipped SOLD
Parts Bundle Combo , $500.00 (Includes Shipping) SOLD

This setup, previously utilized alongside a 4090, delivered exceptional performance, running cool and swiftly in my living room gaming setup.

WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.56_78a4d94c.jpg
WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.55_3b0d1d20.jpg
WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.56_be8f9d8e.jpg



WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.56_5b609b46.jpg
WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.56_0091516d.jpg
WhatsApp Image 2024-03-18 at 19.41.56_8500efad.jpg





F.S. GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi Sold $100.00 new no box


20231010_075153.jpg




Preferred Payment Method: Zelle. PayPal Friends and Family accepted, or buyer covers PayPal transaction fees.

For trades, Heatware is required.

Heatware: THE_REAL_7, with a rating of +94 -0 -0.

All items will be shipped via USPS (CON48).

Prices include shipping unless otherwise specified.

Local pickup is available for those in Miami.
 
Nice setup man. Respect. Love the table, what type of base is it? Looks rock solid.
 
Bump for the Logitech Z5500 speakers that I've had since 2005 and still use on my desktop 😎.
Thank you Bro I bought mine in 2005 also , then in 2021 i found a brand new set in a box wrapped , snatched them and sold mine, logitech should put them back in production best set of speakers ever made
Nice setup man. Respect. Love the table, what type of base is it? Looks rock solid.
Thank you man its kind of custom the top is Solid Wood Desktop - Acacia - 72" x 30" (with grommets) by UPLIFT Desk and legs custom made from

Heres a up to date pict with the lg 42 inch Oled
WhatsApp Image 2024-01-13 at 11.08.29_9e80cf40.jpg
 
Clean setup, still running Z-560 myself. What cooler did you squeeze in SFF for the 5800X3D?
 
I loved mine z5500's until the amp died. I went Klipsch and never looked back
 
I loved mine z5500's until the amp died. I went Klipsch and never looked back
"That would be my preferred option for the future, as I doubt I'll ever come across another boxed set. Which model of Klipsch is it?"


Monday Bump back from cruise for all the pmed me
 
