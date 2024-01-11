the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
For Sale: High-End SFF Gaming Parts
Offering an all-inclusive selection of high-performance AM4 components for building a top-of-the-line SFF gaming rig.
This setup, previously utilized alongside a 4090, delivered exceptional performance, running cool and swiftly in my living room gaming setup.
Preferred Payment Method: Zelle. PayPal Friends and Family accepted, or buyer covers PayPal transaction fees.
For trades, Heatware is required.
Heatware: THE_REAL_7, with a rating of +94 -0 -0.
All items will be shipped via USPS (CON48).
Prices include shipping unless otherwise specified.
Local pickup is available for those in Miami.
F.S. GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi Sold $100.00 new no box
Last edited: