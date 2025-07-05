Folding Phone/Devices Thread

I'm glad to see Samsung making larger strides this year on both sides. The Z Fold 7 needed to be slimmer and receive a camera upgrade (not as big as I would've liked, but a 200MP main is still nice); the Z Flip 7 needed that larger cover display on top of the sleeker profile. I also appreciate that there's a Z Flip 7 SE at $899, although at $200 less than the regular model it's not as compelling as Moto's cheaper Razr models.I have some reservations about the Z Fold 7 so far. That higher $2,000 price makes it a tougher sell. The camera bump is ridiculously big. And while S Pen support isn't as vital here, losing it is unfortunate when you're paying this much. The Z Fold has always been what I'd call a status phone — something that shows you're a power user who leaps on the latest tech. It's tougher to make that case when you can buy a much less expensive S25 Ultra with pen input, even if only a fraction of people actually use it.