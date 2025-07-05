  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Folding Phone/Devices Thread

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
397
So, decided to make this thread because there are a LOT of phones being announced and released that are foldable. I own a Samsung Fold 4 and love it and there's rumors/leaks about a really powerful Samsung Fold 7 that has a Snapdragon 8 Elite that has piqued my interest. Their ability to unfold to a much larger screen makes them ideal for media like videos and games.

Do you have a foldable? If so, what do you have and what do you mainly use it for?
 
Playing games on a foldable kind of sucks, I use a bar phone instead for that.
 
atarumoroboshi18 said:
So, decided to make this thread because there are a LOT of phones being announced and released that are foldable. I own a Samsung Fold 4 and love it and there's rumors/leaks about a really powerful Samsung Fold 7 that has a Snapdragon 8 Elite that has piqued my interest. Their ability to unfold to a much larger screen makes them ideal for media like videos and games.

Do you have a foldable? If so, what do you have and what do you mainly use it for?
Click to expand...
I've used the Moto Razr Ultra extensively — the performance and battery life are great, and it's probably my favorite clamshell foldable. However, the cameras are merely okay, and I understand it's prone to overheating (likely due to having a Snapdragon 8 Elite in a profile like this).

My pick now would be for a book-style foldable, and the Galaxy Fold 7 sounds like it's bringing some long overdue changes to Samsung's design (thinner, better internal camera, that sort of thing). With that said, I'd probably hold out for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as I prefer Google's own take on Android and loved the 9 Pro Fold's design.

The Honor Magic V5 looks slick and is wildly slim, but of course it's not going to be easy to get (let alone properly supported) in North America.
 
Aurelius said:
I've used the Moto Razr Ultra extensively — the performance and battery life are great, and it's probably my favorite clamshell foldable. However, the cameras are merely okay, and I understand it's prone to overheating (likely due to having a Snapdragon 8 Elite in a profile like this).

My pick now would be for a book-style foldable, and the Galaxy Fold 7 sounds like it's bringing some long overdue changes to Samsung's design (thinner, better internal camera, that sort of thing). With that said, I'd probably hold out for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as I prefer Google's own take on Android and loved the 9 Pro Fold's design.

The Honor Magic V5 looks slick and is wildly slim, but of course it's not going to be easy to get (let alone properly supported) in North America.
Click to expand...
Huawei is ccp spook sauce.
 
Wade88 said:
Huawei is ccp spook sauce.
Click to expand...
Honor split off from Huawei to avoid that link. How free of Chinese government influence it really is I don’t know, but it’s a separate company on paper, at least.
 
Aurelius said:
Honor split off from Huawei to avoid that link. How free of Chinese government influence it really is I don’t know, but it’s a separate company on paper, at least.
Click to expand...
All Chinese companies are CCP spook sauce just like Soviet companies were.
 
pendragon1 said:
havent had a flip/fold phone since razrs were the cool thing...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMou1qUMHC4
Click to expand...

I'm glad to see Samsung making larger strides this year on both sides. The Z Fold 7 needed to be slimmer and receive a camera upgrade (not as big as I would've liked, but a 200MP main is still nice); the Z Flip 7 needed that larger cover display on top of the sleeker profile. I also appreciate that there's a Z Flip 7 SE at $899, although at $200 less than the regular model it's not as compelling as Moto's cheaper Razr models.

I have some reservations about the Z Fold 7 so far. That higher $2,000 price makes it a tougher sell. The camera bump is ridiculously big. And while S Pen support isn't as vital here, losing it is unfortunate when you're paying this much. The Z Fold has always been what I'd call a status phone — something that shows you're a power user who leaps on the latest tech. It's tougher to make that case when you can buy a much less expensive S25 Ultra with pen input, even if only a fraction of people actually use it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top