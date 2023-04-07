Focal Headphones

Never tried these due to the price I mean the Focal Elex is 700.00 on Drop they raised the price on them the Eleiga which is like 399.00 on Amazon.

What I'm worried about is if these things break on me they do seem pretty fragile compared to other headphones. I might go the ebay route but I really don't know what I would be getting.

Also looking at the Phillip Fedelio X3 which seems to be a pretty solid unit. Right now I'm using the Hyper Cloud Alpha S which are basically Takstar Headphones.