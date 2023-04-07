Focal Headphones

C

Comixbooks

Comixbooks
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
20,079
Never tried these due to the price I mean the Focal Elex is 700.00 on Drop they raised the price on them the Eleiga which is like 399.00 on Amazon.
What I'm worried about is if these things break on me they do seem pretty fragile compared to other headphones. I might go the ebay route but I really don't know what I would be getting.
Also looking at the Phillip Fedelio X3 which seems to be a pretty solid unit. Right now I'm using the Hyper Cloud Alpha S which are basically Takstar Headphones.
 
NoXiN

NoXiN

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2008
Messages
181
I purchased a pair of the original version Focal Clear from headphones dot com ($890 now) and don't have any issues with quality. They feel very solid and sound amazing too. The only complaints i've read about is the prices of replacement cushions, but you can get lower priced versions of Focal cushions that fit or get them from 3rd parities
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
3,222
You've been buying a lot of expensive stuff lately. Did you rob a bank or something?
 
