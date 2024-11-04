Flyby 11 for installing Windows 11

I found this app interesting with this option:

If you prefer a fresh installation instead of an inplace upgrade, you can now do so via I want to create Windows 11 installation media. You can choose between the built-in options to create a bootable USB drive using Diskpart and DISM or even using Microsoft's Media Creation Tool. This method can write the bypass directly into the ISO via the autounattend.xml, similar to Rufus.
https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11/releases/tag/0.13

May try it next time I want to upgrade a 10 to 11 as a fresh install.
 
