Flyby 11 for installing Windows 11

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 814
I found this app interesting with this option:
https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11/releases/tag/0.13
May try it next time I want to upgrade a 10 to 11 as a fresh install.
If you prefer a fresh installation instead of an inplace upgrade, you can now do so via I want to create Windows 11 installation media. You can choose between the built-in options to create a bootable USB drive using Diskpart and DISM or even using Microsoft's Media Creation Tool. This method can write the bypass directly into the ISO via the autounattend.xml, similar to Rufus.
