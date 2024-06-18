Flow Computing Claims its PPU can Boost CPU Performance

erek
“The PPU can be integrated into new processors, but it can also be designed as a discrete chip that can be added to any current hardware and Flow Computing claims the performance benefits will be the same in both instances.
Flow Computing is a spinoff from the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the company emerged from stealth mode last week with around €4 million in funding. Flow Computing doesn't intend to make its PPU by itself, but instead, the company wants to licence its tech to third parties, to give everyone an equal opportunity to take advantage of what's on offer. At this point in time, Flow Computing hasn't made any custom silicon, instead the company has validated its PPU using an FPGA tested against various Intel CPUs. As such, there are numbers to back up its claims and we've provided links below to a whitepaper and an FAQ for those that are interested in doing a deep dive into its claims. Flow Computing appears to have a few different implementations of its PPU, ranging from 16 to 256 cores, with the latter being for high-end computers, but the basic is said to be suitable for something as basic as a smartwatch. Time will tell if Flow Computing will be able to deliver on its claims and it'll be an interesting company to follow.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323708/...pu-can-boost-cpu-performance-by-100x#comments
