Flight Simulator on a single display - how?

A friend gifted me a set of HOTAS joysticks. They're amazing - and I'm trying to learn to play MSFS on an old 1080p 24 inch monitor.



Readers of my threads will know that I'm buying a 32-inch 4k 144hz ips when they come out - but I have a serious question... Will even a larger single screen be enough to enjoy a flight Sim?



I'm almost thinking that FS is custom made for VR.



But absent that - does anyone really play flight Sims on a single screen? 3 monitor setups seem almost required - but perhaps VR is better?