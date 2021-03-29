FLBK_LED started blinking after shutdown

So 3 days ago, when I turned off my computer, I noticed a green blinking light in the corner of my motherboard. It only lights up when the computer is off. The only thing that I did differently that day is that when I turned my pc off, I had forgotten to eject my external HD. The computer still turns on even though it doesn't respond immediately after you press the power button which is an issue that also started that day. It runs fine once its on.

I tried to look at their manual but it doesnt say what it means.



Thank you!







TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI)

Operation System : Pop!_OS 20.04

BIOS Information Version: 3405 Release Date: 02/01/2021