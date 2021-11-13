Fixing Windows 10 OS from another Windows installation in dual boot?

Dmitri

My windows 10 has gotten stuck in a BSOD loop on startup. I've tried startup repair, safe mode, all fail or either BSOD.

I really need to fix this installation

I've installed a second copy of Windows 10, so now I have a dual boot

Is there a way to repair the other Windows 10 copy from the working fresh install?

Every method I tried (windows recovery booting from USB etc failed) so I figure my best chance is to repair it from another install..

Any ideas?
 
Dmitri

i've tried all of that, most seem to imply actually being able to get into the OS, which i cannot do even in safe mode
some of the options described there (DSIM) seem to require being run from with the OS

so i'm stumped

i was hoping to attempt the repair from the second fresh installation
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,476
Dmitri said:
i've tried all of that, most seem to imply actually being able to get into the OS, which i cannot do even in safe mode
some of the options described there (DSIM) seem to require being run from with the OS

so i'm stumped

i was hoping to attempt the repair from the second fresh installation
what started it?
the command line stuff can be run from command prompt off a setup usb stick, press f10 to pull it up. the second install might be able to scan it but you now have two installs to try to distinguish.
 
Dmitri

pendragon1 said:
what started it?
the command line stuff can be run from command prompt off a setup usb stick, press f10 to pull it up. the second install might be able to scan it but you now have two installs to try to distinguish.
Zoom video call caused a Bsod after that the OS got stuck in the Bsod loop

How would one go about scanning from the second install? It seems all the scan tools, sfc and dsim only scan the current running OS
 
Dmitri

It's possible that I hard reset the machine while the first zoom related Bsod was gathering info

It's not the first time I've had a zoom related Bsod but the machine always started up. The above is the only thing I can think I might have done different
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,476
Dmitri said:
Zoom video call caused a Bsod after that the OS got stuck in the Bsod loop

How would one go about scanning from the second install? It seems all the scan tools, sfc and dsim only scan the current running OS
thats why you need to boot off the usb and point them to the correct install. i dont recall all the commands, youll need to look them up, but thats where id start. the dual boot is probably going to make it a pain....
 
Dmitri

Yeah at the beginning I tried every cmd related suggestion from a USB recovery disk but nothing worked. The dual boot was because I'd pretty much given up on the other options.
 
