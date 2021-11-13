Fixing Windows 10 OS from another Windows installation in dual boot?

My windows 10 has gotten stuck in a BSOD loop on startup. I've tried startup repair, safe mode, all fail or either BSOD.



I really need to fix this installation



I've installed a second copy of Windows 10, so now I have a dual boot



Is there a way to repair the other Windows 10 copy from the working fresh install?



Every method I tried (windows recovery booting from USB etc failed) so I figure my best chance is to repair it from another install..



Any ideas?