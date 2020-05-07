First WC Loop , Need confirmation on hook up...

Hi Guys,
Got my first loop built. Passed the 24 hour leak test and replaced the distilled water with Ek Cryofuel. Just wanted to run this by you to confirm that its hooked up properly.
I am using the CPU and CPU Opt fan headers. Ran 2 fan splitters to each header with the 3 rad fans and the 2 pin connector from the pump.
Power via molex to power supply. I have read where it was said not to run pump to CPU fan header but to a chassis fan header instead. Kinda confused about this.
Also need to know how do I set up fans and pump speeds via Bios. Does the pump need to be set to 100%. All 3 rad fans are PWM fans and will replace case fans with PWM fans when I decide
on which fans to get.
Thank you in advance as I do need some clarification.
Cheers.
 
If you're saying you have the pump power to molex and want to run the tach wire somewhere then you're good, any header will be just fine.

I wouldn't power a pump from a fan header directly though.
 
