First time Watercooling???

I am looking to build an AMD 7800X3D system in a Thermaltake Tower 200 using an MicroATX Motherboard. I have never worked with watercooling or even used an AIO system before. I have been building my own systems sense getting a Celeron 333 system. This Laptop I have now is my first "Prebuilt" system sense then and it is showing it's age. I (knock on wood) have never had a system die on my for any reason so I consider myself a very qualified and lucky system builder.I know I could just get an AIO and save time/money/hassle but what would be the fun in that. I am looking at getting EK equipment, EK-Quantum Velocity² DDC 4.2 PWM D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Plexi (Pump, Res, Waterblock all in one).My first quistion is: In the Thermaltake Tower 200 there is room for either a 120mm Radiator up top or a 280mm Radiator in the side. I was wondering if it would be benificial to use both in series for that little bit of extra cooling? I know this would increase back pressure but should it be fine and practicle?I want to use Flexable Tubing would the 12/16mm size be fine. I assume it is 12mm inside and 16mm outside diameter.Here is my Wishlist at EK:1. EK-Quantum Velocity² DDC 4.2 PWM D-RGB - AM5 Nickel + Plexi2. EK-Quantum Surface P280M - Black Radiator3. EK-Quantum Surface P120M - Black Radiator4. EK-Loop Fan FPT 140 D-RGB - Black (600-2200rpm) x25. EK-Loop Fan FPT 120 D-RGB - Black (550-2300rpm)6. EK-Quantum Torque STC-12/16 - Nickel x67. EK-Quantum Torque Compression Ring 6-Pack STC 16 - Purple8. EK-Loop Soft Tube 12/16mm 3m - Clear9. EK-CryoFuel Indigo Violet (Premix 1000mL)$766.85Am I missing anything?I can't find the fittings seen in the first pic for the Waterblock/Pump. Anyone have a link for them?