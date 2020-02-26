First time pc build, Please Help

Hello Friends,



I am a trying to build my first Gaming PC and am kinda of lost. I think I have all the parts but not sure how to assemble it.



Motherboard: msi A170A Gaming M5



CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K 4.00 GHz Unlocked Quad Core Skylake Desktop Processor, Socket LGA 1151 [BX80662I76700K] (I have a seperate fan for it)



RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3000MHz C15 Desktop Memory



SSD for OS: Samsung MZVLW256HEHP PM961 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD - OEM



Storage SSD: SK hynix Gold S31 500GB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD



Case: ROSEWILL ATX Mid Tower Gaming Computer Case, Gaming Case with Blue LED for Desktop / PC and 3 Case Fans Pre-Installed, Front I/O Access Ports (CHALLENGER S)



Screen: AOC C24G1 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1080p, 1500R VA panel, 1ms 144Hz



Are These parts compatible and would it make a decent gaming rig? I really hope the CPU and motherboard are compatible but don't know. I tried looking it up but don't know the difference between lga1151 and lga1151(300 series).

What's with the built in fans on the case, do i use those?

Any recommendations on youtube vids that explain the assembly or am I in over my head?

How do I get the OS on it?

Is there any other info you need?

Are there things I should be concerned about but have not mentioned?



I appreciate any advice you have and value the opinion of the people on these forums.



Thanks for any help!