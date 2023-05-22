First solo gaming build later this year...

Going to take a crack at building my own computer by myself for the first time later this year probably around holidays so I can build it on vacation.



The goal here is to be able to game at 4K max or close to max graphics settings over 60 frames per second, ideally 120 to match the refresh rate of the LG48x TV I have. My alienware area 51 laptop that I bought used four years ago is nowhere near up to the task of gaming with a fast refresh rate at 4k. It has a 2070 mobile card.



I'm thinking of budgeting around twenty five hundred or so. Maybe going up to $3000 if I get a large SSD (18-22TB) as secondary storage drive. I'm a photographer and shoot lossless 7k RAW and 4k video, which eats up storage in a big way. And i'm often editing old work so I like to have many of my old shoot RAW files on my drive.



I know this is six months out but I figured I'd start a thread asking what components people suggest.



Because ray tracing isn't that important to me, I'm pretty sure i'm going to go AMD GPU: 7900XTX.

Right now the only game i'm really into is the free STALKER GAMMA. It's pretty demanding though, though I don't know if it taxes the CPU more than it does the GPU. Playing it with mid to high sett8ngs at 4k 8k gett8ng 25-32 fps which is pretty low but fast enough for my slower style of playing.



I would probably also give Cyberpunk a proper play through at 4k on this system. And eventually after it's been fixed up with bug fixes and mods, I wpuld probably buy Starfield, though that would probably not be until 2024.





Targeting that budget and the goal of max settings at say 90-120 frames per second at high settings, what components would people recommend? I'm not a huge techie so I'd priotorze stability and reliability over bleeding edge overclocking type.



Might try to buy as much as possible on Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales.



Thanks