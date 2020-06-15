First print!

I picked up a Duplicator i3 plus yesterday at Micro Center and set it up this morning. The instructions were fun, especially with stuff like not mentioning to plug in the cable to the print head. Anyway, after some time spent leveling it, I printed the smallest/fastest file it had, an M3 thumbwheel. It didn't come out perfect, but it doesn't seem too bad. What do you think? It seems like the first few rows weren't fully hot or something but after that it seemed to do a better job.